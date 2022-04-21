Memories of Japan Amb. Residence Hostage Crisis in Peru Fading

Newsfrom Japan

Lima, April 20 (Jiji Press)--As this month marks 25 years since the end of the hostage crisis at the residence of the Japanese ambassador to Peru, memories of the incident in the local area are starting to fade.

Members of the leftist guerrilla group Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement stormed the Japanese ambassador's official residence in the Peruvian capital of Lima in December 1996 to start the 127-day crisis.

The land where the official residence once stood was sold to a local company in 2012 but remains vacant. All that remains to mark the incident are white walls that have escaped demolition and bullet holes around the gate and guard station.

An employee at the company owning the land said that there were no plans at the moment for using the roughly 6,200-square-meter area. When asked why it has been left vacant for so long, he said that he did not know.

Gabriel Paredes, 35, who works at a company neighboring the former site of the crisis, said that he knew about the incident as he was a "Nikkei" person of Japanese descent. However, he did not realize at first that the vacant land was the location of the incident.

