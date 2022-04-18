Japan Logs 24,258 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 24,258 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, down by some 9,000 from a week before.

The number of very ill coronavirus patients rose by three from Sunday to 222. New COVID-19 fatalities across the country totaled 27, including five in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and three in Tokyo.

Tokyo's new infection cases fell by 1,083 from a week before to 3,479. The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital fell 13.5 pct week on week to 6,568.4.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe illness under Tokyo's standards fell by two from Sunday to 15.

New cases totaled 786 in the central prefecture of Aichi and 951 in the western prefecture of Osaka. Both prefectures logged fewer than 1,000 new cases for the first day since March 22. Osaka had no COVID-19 fatalities on Monday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]