U.S. Marine Indicted on Sexual Assault Charges in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors have indicted a U.S. Marine for allegedly injuring an adult woman while attempting to rape her in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, it was learned Monday.

According to the indictment, filed in December last year, Jordan Begaye, 22, allegedly assaulted the woman in October the same year. The Naha District Public Prosecutors Office has not revealed whether Begaye has admitted to the charges.

The incident occurred outside a U.S. military facility, Okinawa prefectural police sources said. Police arrived at the scene after receiving a report by a resident of the neighborhood that a woman was calling for help, but the suspect had already fled the scene.

The Okinawa police was able to identify Begaye as the suspect, with cooperation from the U.S. military's investigative authorities.

Under the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement, the U.S. side is allowed to detain U.S. military personnel and others over crimes committed while not on official business until the Japanese side file charges, if the U.S. side takes them into custody first.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]