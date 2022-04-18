Details of 8 Key Osaka Expo Pavilions Unveiled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka unveiled details of eight signature pavilions representing the exposition's theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," at an event in Tokyo on Monday.

The eight pavilions will have unique structures like a jellyfish, a reproduced village with Japanese traditional thatched-roof houses and a maze.

The pavilions will be produced each by eight prominent figures including biologist Shinichi Fukuoka, film director Naomi Kawase and writer Kundo Koyama.

The association also announced planned events and exhibitions including those designed to allow visitors to feel what it will be like to shop at a supermarket in the future and gain new insights about food and life, and letting them feel like they are a part of a mighty creature.

"We'd like people to await the exposition in three years with high excitement," said Kenji Wakamiya, minister for the Osaka Expo, who attended Monday's event.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]