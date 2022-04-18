Yoshinoya Apologizes for Senior Official's Gaffe on Women

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese "gyudon" beef-on-rice restaurant chain Yoshinoya Co. released a statement Monday apologizing for a derogatory remark about women made by a senior official during a marketing lecture at a university.

Masaaki Ito, managing director of the company, said that targeting young women who have never had men treat them to extravagant meals would make them repeat customers for gyudon, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Yoshinoya said that Ito has admitted making the remark at the lecture, held at Waseda University in Tokyo on Saturday, and that he has expressed regrets. The company is considering disciplinary action for the official.

The fast-food restaurant chain operator said that Ito's remark was "extremely inappropriate and inexcusable from the perspective of human rights and gender," and apologized for the inconvenience and discomfort it has caused.

Yoshinoya also decided to cancel an event for launching a new product that was slated for Tuesday.

