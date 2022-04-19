Tokyo Gauging Yoon's Efforts to Improve Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is seeking to gauge how serious incoming South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is about improving ties between the East Asian neighbors, including through the president-elect's plan to send a delegation to Japan for policy discussions.

A senior official of Japan's Foreign Ministry welcomed Yoon's plan as "a step forward," and Tokyo is expected to consider the possibility of setting up a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and members of the South Korean mission.

Yoon is believed to be aiming to mend fences with Japan through discussions, at a time when bilateral ties have been chilled by issues such as that over Koreans who were requisitioned to work in Japan during World War II.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Monday that Tokyo will "seize this opportunity to communicate well with the new South Korean administration."

Returning to a "healthy Japan-South Korea relationship" is necessary for responding to regional instability, the top government spokesman said, adding that he has "high hopes on incoming President Yoon's leadership."

