Japan, Swiss Leaders Agree to Continue Russian Sanctions

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis agreed on Monday to continue strong sanctions against Russia, as many civilians have died due to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

Although Switzerland is a permanent neutral state, it is joining Western economic sanctions against Russia.

During their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Kishida told Cassis that the rule-based international order is facing a great challenge.

The Japanese leader underlined the importance of cooperation among concerned countries in a bid to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, an initiative proposed with China in mind.

The two leaders also affirmed cooperation in dealing with North Korea, which has made repeated ballistic missile launches.

