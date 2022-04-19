Japan's Diet Starts Debate on Launching Agency for Children

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Tuesday started deliberations on a bill to set up a new government agency that would centralize administrative functions related to children's issues.

The government is keen to have the bill enacted by the end of the ongoing session of the Diet so it can launch the agency next April.

On the day, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended a plenary session of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, and explained the purpose of the bill.

"With strong central command functions, (the agency) will promote policies with perspectives of children and those raising children comprehensively and holistically, in order to secure necessary support and education," Kishida said.

He also said that the agency will lead efforts to consider introducing a scheme in which candidates for work involving children are screened for records of sex crimes.

