Strong Quake Hits Eastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--A strong quake rocked eastern and northeastern Japan on Tuesday morning, measuring lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in Ibaraki Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake with an estimated magnitude of 5.4 occurred around 8:16 a.m. (11:16 p.m. Monday GMT) at the depth of 93 kilometers in Fukushima Prefecture, Ibaraki's northern neighbor.

The level of lower 5, recorded in the northern Ibaraki town of Shirosato, is fifth highest on the scale.

The temblor caused a suspension of the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train line and delays of some other trains.

According to the Ibaraki prefectural government, there has been no report of damage from locals.

