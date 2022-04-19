Japan to Provide Protective Masks to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will provide protective masks and clothing as well as drones to Ukraine as requested by the country, which has been invaded by Russia, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tuesday.

The provision comes in response to Russia's alleged use of chemical weapons. The government is working out a plan to send the supplies by private aircraft via neighboring countries soon.

"We'll continue utmost support for Ukraine," Kishi told a news conference.

The government will provide the drones, which are commercial products being used by the Defense Ministry, for monitoring and other purposes to defend Ukraine, officials said.

Some within the government were cautious about the provision of protective masks which are Self-Defense Forces equipment. A senior Defense Ministry official said that such goods "will reveal the defense capacity (of Japan)."

