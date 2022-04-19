Japan, U.S., Europe to Hold Online Summit over Ukraine Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the United States and its allies including Japan and European countries, and other nations will hold an online summit later Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

The virtual meeting was proposed by the United States.

Participants, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will talk about ways to support Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and economic sanctions against Moscow.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host the virtual meeting with allies and friends as part of Washington's close cooperation with them, the White House announced.

Japan will convey its position on the Ukrainian situation at the meeting, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference Tuesday morning.

