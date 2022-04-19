Japan, U.S. Finance Chiefs to Meet in Washington

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 18 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold talks with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on the sidelines of key international meetings in Washington later this week, the U.S. Treasury Department said Monday.

Suzuki will visit Washington to attend meetings of finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the Group of Seven industrialized countries and the Group of 20 advanced and developing economies, both of which will be held in Washington on Wednesday.

Yellen and Suzuki are expected to discuss the situation involving Ukraine and adverse effects of rapid fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, at a time when the dollar is hitting 20-year highs against the yen.

"We must take appropriate action (in response to the yen's rapid weakening) while closely communicating with financial authorities of the United States and others based on G-7 and other agreements," Suzuki told a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Separately, Suzuki told a meeting of the Committee on Financial Affairs of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, that he hopes to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart from Ukraine during his Washington visit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]