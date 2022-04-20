Japan, U.S., Europe Agree to Keep Supporting Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan, the United States and Europe Tuesday agreed to continue providing military, economic and humanitarian assistance to war-torn Ukraine.

Supporting Ukraine under Russia's invasion is a common responsibility, the leaders said in an online summit, agreeing to maintain pressure on Moscow through severe sanctions as its military is stepping up its attacks in eastern Ukraine.

The videoconference, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden, was attended by leaders of the remaining Group of Seven nations including Japan, the European Union, NATO, Poland and Romania.

The participants shared the view that Russia's atrocities committed against civilians in Ukraine constitute a grave violation of the international humanitarian law and are absolutely unforgivable.

After the videoconference, the leaders individually announced measures to support Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]