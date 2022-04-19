Japan Logs 40,893 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 40,893 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Tuesday, down by some 8,800 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country came to 52. The number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by nine from Monday to 213.

Tokyo's new infection cases stood at 5,583, down by 1,339 from a week before, while four new COVID-19 deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new infections in the Japanese capital fell 16.0 pct to 6,377.1 as of Tuesday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 15, unchanged from Monday.

In Saga Prefecture, new infection cases totaled 681 on Tuesday, a record daily high for the southwestern prefecture.

