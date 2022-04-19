Japan Ruling Bloc, DPFP Agree to Shelve Gas Tax Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition and the opposition Democratic Party for the People agreed at a meeting of their secretaries-general on Tuesday to skip an emergency gasoline tax cut for now.

The three parties confirmed a policy of continuing discussions to reach promptly a conclusion on whether to unfreeze the so-called trigger clause enabling such a tax cut, including a possible system review.

As a measure to reduce the impact of soaring oil prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Komeito and the DPFP have been calling for unfreezing the clause.

At a press conference on the day, DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki indicated that his party will continue demanding the unfreezing of the clause.

"Both individuals and companies are suffering from soaring oil prices," Tamaki said, underscoring the need to take "measures that can allow users to feel a price decline."

