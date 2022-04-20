Many in Japan Govt Seeking to Limit Target for 4th COVID-19 Shots

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Many in the Japanese government and ruling bloc are increasingly calling for fourth shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered only to those with high risks of developing severe symptoms.

The calls to focus on the elderly and those with underlying conditions reflect findings from foreign countries that show that the additional inoculation is not highly effective for young people.

The government hopes to settle on a policy by this month, as it plans to begin offering fourth shots by as early as late May.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's project team on vaccinations compiled a proposal Tuesday urging the government to "promote (fourth vaccinations) for the elderly and people with underlying conditions, similar to what is done in Israel and Group of Seven member countries."

The proposal said that there is "little policy significance" in urging healthy young people and children to get the extra shot.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]