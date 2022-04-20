INTERVIEW: Rogers Braces for "Worst" Recession in Lifetime

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Renowned investor Jim Rogers is bracing for the "worst" global recession in his lifetime due to a serious economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a recent interview with Jiji Press, Rogers said that stock prices in major markets are forecast to rebound temporarily across the board once the conflict ends.

He said that stocks will then turn down and enter a bear market worse than at the time of the global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.

The next recession "could be the worst in my lifetime," he said.

Behind the bleak outlook is ballooning debt around the world, especially in the United States and Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]