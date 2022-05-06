Weaving Mucha's Painting into Carpet in Western Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sakai, Osaka Pref., May 6 (Jiji Press)--A project is currently in progress in the western Japan city of Sakai to weave a carpet based on an oil painting by Czech artist Alphonse Mucha, using traditional techniques.

A similar plan to create a tapestry of the painting was drawn up in the United States 110 years ago, but it ultimately fell through.

"We'll bring the plan to fruition in Sakai," said an official at the Sakai Alphonse Mucha Museum, which is behind the latest endeavor.

The museum in Sakai, a city in Osaka Prefecture, is home to numerous works by Mucha, with its collection ranging from works from his early days as an artist to ones from his twilight years.

The subject of the project is Mucha's 1904 painting "Quo Vadis." Lost for decades, the painting eventually made its way into the museum's hands.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]