Japan, U.S., Others Share Concerns over China-Solomon Pact

Washington, April 19 (Jiji Press)--The United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand have shared concerns over a security pact concluded recently between China and the Solomon Islands, a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said Tuesday.

The topic was discussed at a meeting in Honolulu on Monday among U.S. officials including NSC Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell and senior government representatives of the other three countries.

The United States, Australia and New Zealand had shown worries about the pact, expecting China's possible acceleration of military base construction in the Solomon Islands, a Pacific island state.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news conference that his country signed the pact with the Solomon Islands recently.

The NSC spokesperson said that the security pact lacks transparency and that its nature is unclear.

