Japan's Hara Tops U.S. Ballet Contest for Young Dancers

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Asuka Hara, 11, has won the first place in the pre-competitive division at the Youth America Grand Prix international ballet competition for young dancers.

In the announcement Tuesday of the final-round results of the contest held in Tampa, Florida, the girl from Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan, received "Hope Award" for the best dancer in the division for participants aged between 9 and 11 as of Jan. 1 this year.

In the pre-competitive classical category for women, Yuna Yamada, 10, from Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, won the first spot.

Among other Japanese dancers, Nao Nakajima, 14, from Tokyo, was at the top in the junior division for female dancers aged 12-14. Denis Watanabe, 14, also from Tokyo, topped the junior division for men.

It was the first time in three years that all participants in the YAGP's final round have competed in person at the contest venue. There was no such development in the past two years due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

