Japan Eyeing 50,000-Yen Aid per Child for Needy Households

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering providing 50,000 yen in aid per kid to financially strapped child-rearing families facing an additional blow from surging prices blamed on Russia's war in Ukraine, it was learned Wednesday.

The handout will likely be included in a comprehensive emergency package that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to compile by the end of this month, informed sources said.

Kishida has instructed government officials to consider measures to support needy households as one of the pillars of the envisaged package.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party called on the government to study providing cash aid to "truly needy people." Komeito, the coalition partner of the LDP, also wants more support to be delivered.

At a press conference Wednesday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said the government will "work with the ruling bloc to consider concrete steps so that people hit by higher prices of fuel and other goods can receive necessary support."

