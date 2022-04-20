Japan to Make Passport Applications Available Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday enacted a bill to make procedures for new issuance and renewal of passports available online.

The bill to revise the passport law as part of efforts to digitalize administrative affairs and improve user convenience was unanimously approved at the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.

The process of renewing passports will go online across the country around the end of the current fiscal year, Foreign Ministry officials said.

The government aims to establish an online system for the issuance of new passports by the end of fiscal 2024, they said.

Until now, passports became invalid if the holders do not collect them at the local passport center within six months of the issuance.

