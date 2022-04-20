Japan Confirms 47,899 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 47,899 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday, down by 9,850 from a week earlier.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country came to 50, while the number of very ill coronavirus patients grew by one from Tuesday to 214.

In Tokyo, 6,776 new cases, down by 1,477 from a week before, were reported on the day, along with five new deaths related to COVID-19.

The seven-day average of new infections in the Japanese capital decreased by 18.1 pct week on week to 6,166.1, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 15, unchanged from the previous day.

