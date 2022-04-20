Nearly 90 Pct in Japan View Security Environment as Tough

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 90 pct of people in Japan view the East Asian security environment as tough, an opinion poll by the Foreign Ministry showed Wednesday.

The survey showed that 88 pct of respondents believe that the region faces a very or somewhat tough security environment, up from the 82.4 pct recorded last year.

People appear to recognize North Korea's nuclear and missile development, China's increasing assertiveness and Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "threatening attempts to change the status quo by force," a senior ministry official said.

Asked about a response to the Ukraine war, with multiple answers allowed, 64.6 pct of respondents, the largest group, said Japan should focus on working together with the international community.

The survey showed that 63.7 pct wanted Japan to focus on accepting more Ukrainians fleeing the war, while 41.6 pct sought to tighten sanctions on Russia and others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]