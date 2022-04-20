Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Arrive at Ise Jingu

Newsfrom Japan

Ise, Mie Pref., April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko arrived at Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, on Wednesday.

The visit is aimed at reporting the completion in November 2020 of the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies, which proclaimed Crown Prince Akishino's rise to first in line to the throne following the enthronement of his older brother, Emperor Naruhito, in May 2019.

The trip, initially planned for spring 2020, had been postponed due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. It is the first time for the couple to make a regional trip since January 2020, before the spread of the coronavirus.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko left their residence in Tokyo's Minato Ward by car earlier the same day. After traveling about eight and a half hours including breaks, they arrived at the Naiku inner area of the shrine at around 5 p.m. (8 a.m. GMT). Some 100 shrine staff bowed to greet the couple, who bowed back from their car.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess then headed to the "Anzaisho," an accommodation facility for Imperial Family members, where they were greeted by Sayako Kuroda, the sister of the Emperor and the Crown Prince, who serves as a Ise Jingu priest.

