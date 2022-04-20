New Japan Institute to Focus on Photoimmunotherapy for Cancer

Newsfrom Japan

Hirakata, Osaka Pref., April 20 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Medical University has established a new center for research on photoimmunotherapy, which is called "the fifth treatment for cancer."

The research center in the western Japan city of Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, is headed by Prof. Hisataka Kobayashi, who developed the treatment method.

"We aim to be able to treat 80 pct of cancer cases with the method in 10 years," Kobayashi told a press conference Wednesday. "We will advance our research towards the goal of making many patients happy."

The roughly 30-member center, which includes departments on the development of treatment equipment, on immunology research and on pathology, will cover a wide range of activities, from basic research to support for clinical trials.

In photoimmunotherapy, patients are administered an antibody drug that binds with cancer cells. Laser beams are applied to patients the following day, destroying only the cells.

