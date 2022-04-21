Japan to Aim to Start Carbon Storage Project by 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry has disclosed a draft road map including a target of starting a carbon capture and storage project in Japan by 2030.

The draft road map to the commercialization of CCS technologies was presented Wednesday at a meeting of an expert panel set up by the ministry.

The government will prepare legislation needed to start CCS projects while promoting public-private cooperation to lower the costs to capture and store carbon dioxide to cut CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, according to the draft.

The road map will be reflected in the government's clean energy strategy that is being worked out.

According to the draft, the ministry forecasts that annual amounts of CO2 stored in CCS projects in Japan will reach 120 million to 240 million tons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]