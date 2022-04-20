COVID-19 Cases Falling Broadly in Japan: Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's COVID-19 infection cases are showing signs of decreasing on a national basis, a panel of experts at the health ministry said Wednesday.

The COVID-19 advisory board said infections are on the decline mainly in major cities and surrounding areas.

At the same time, the panel noted that infections are continuing to spread in some other areas. It pointed out that infections are rising above recent peaks in the prefectures of Akita, Fukushima, Niigata, Nagano, Ehime, Miyazaki and Kagoshima.

Speaking at a press conference after the panel's meeting on the day, Takaji Wakita, chair of the panel and head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, attributed the nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases to people implementing infection prevention measures, such as wearing face masks, and getting their third coronavirus vaccine shots.

Increasing COVID-19 cases in some areas "may be related to the rate of people who have received their third vaccine shots," he said, pointing to the need to promote the rollout of third shots.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]