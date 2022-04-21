G-20 Divided over Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies were divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine at a meeting in Washington on Wednesday, with some participants walking out before Russian officials spoke.

The walkout during the meeting of the G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors was staged by some Western nations that want to exclude Russia from the G-20 framework. The development highlighted the gap between the Western countries and emerging economies in their stances toward Moscow.

It was the first minister-level meeting among the G-20 economies since Russia started invading Ukraine in late February. This time, the G-20 stopped short of releasing a joint statement on the results of their discussions.

The G-20 members include the Group of Seven countries of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, as well as emerging economies such as Russia, China and India.

In the meeting, the finance ministers from Japan, the United States and other Group of Seven members blamed Russia's invasion for causing a negative impact on the global economy.

