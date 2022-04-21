G-7 Vows to Block Attempts to Evade Russia Sanctions

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank leaders Wednesday vowed to block any attempts to evade sanctions against Russia imposed for its invasion of Ukraine.

"We strongly condemn Russia's unprovoked and unjustifiable war of aggression against Ukraine," the G-7 officials said in a joint statement.

The G-7 economies will "continue to work closely together and with our partners to enforce our sanctions and prevent any attempts to evade, circumvent or backfill sanctions," the statement said.

"We are closely monitoring developments in global financial markets, including those for commodities, which have been volatile as a consequence of uncertainty created by Russia's war against Ukraine," the statement also said.

The G-7 officials met in Washington on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank leaders. Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attended both meetings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]