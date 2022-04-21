Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Visit Ise Jingu

Newsfrom Japan

Ise, Mie Pref., April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in Mie Prefecture, central Japan, Thursday to report the completion of ceremonies that proclaimed the Crown Prince's rise to first in line to the throne.

The "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies were completed in November 2020. The Crown Prince rose to first in line to the Imperial throne after the enthronement of his older brother, Emperor Naruhito, in May 2019.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko first visited the "Geku" outer area of the shrine, where "Toyouke-no-Omikami," the god of food, clothing and housing, is enshrined. The couple then advanced to the "Seiden" main hall, where they made "tamagushi" Shinto ritual offerings and gave prayers.

After that, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess visited the "Naiku" inner area of the shrine, where the mythical Imperial ancestor "Amaterasu-Omikami" is enshrined, to offer prayers in the same manner.

The Imperial Household Agency initially considered arranging the couple's visit to Ise Jingu right after the Rikkoshi-no-Rei ceremonies, but the plan was put on hold due the spread of the novel coronavirus. The schedule of their ongoing trip was set based on advice from infectious disease experts.

