Japan's Kishida Makes Ritual Offering to Yasukuni Shrine
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a ritual "masakaki" tree offering to Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday, when the war-related shrine's two-day spring festival opened.
He will not pay a visit to the Shinto shrine during the festival. Among other members of his cabinet, health minister Shigeyuki Goto also made a masakaki offering.
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Sanae Takaichi, policy leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, visited the shrine on Thursday.
No sitting prime minister has paid a visit to the shrine since December 2013, when Abe did so. His successors avoided visiting the shrine out of diplomatic consideration for China and South Korea.
Yasukuni Shrine is considered a symbol of Japan's past militarism, particularly in the neighboring countries, as it honors Class-A war criminals along with the war dead.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]