India Rejects Japan SDF Aircraft for Ukraine Aid

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--India has refused to allow Japanese Self-Defense Forces aircraft to stop there to collect aid supplies for Ukraine, a key member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Thursday.

"The acceptance of SDF aircraft was rejected by India, the point of loading," LDP policy chief Sanae Takaichi told a meeting of the party's Policy Research Council Board.

The government was scheduled to start dispatching the SDF aircraft this weekend after the LDP board and the cabinet approve the plan on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The dispatch is expected to be delayed as the government needs to reconsider the plan.

SDF aircraft cannot enter a foreign country's territory without its permission.

