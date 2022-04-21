Univ. of Tokyo Accepts Ukrainian Researcher Fleeing Invasion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The University of Tokyo started in late March a program to accept Ukrainian researchers struggling amid the Russian invasion of their country, and the first person welcomed under the program spoke to the press on Thursday.

Iryna Petrychenko, who was working for Kyiv National Linguistic University in the Ukrainian capital as a linguistics researcher, fled to Japan on March 21 in the wake of the Russian aggression.

On Thursday, she fully started working as a visiting researcher at the University of Tokyo's Tokyo College, which serves as an interface between the university and overseas researchers.

"I'd like to express my deep gratitude for the warm-heartedness of people at the University of Tokyo," Petrychenko said in Japanese.

Under the program, Ukrainian researchers can receive from the university funds for travel to Japan, as well as 80,000 yen per month to cover living expenses, and are allowed to stay at the school's dormitory for free of charge. Also, the university will provide them with counseling and help them learn Japanese if needed.

