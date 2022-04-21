Japanese Actor Hiroshi Yagyu Dies at 85

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Hiroshi Yagyu, also known for hosting a popular quiz show, died of old age at his home in Hokuto in the central prefecture of Yamanashi. He was 85.

A native of Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, Yagyu dropped out of university and entered an actors' school. He made his debut as an actor in a movie released in 1961.

Yagyu gained attention for playing the role of a comical teacher in the "Tobidase! Seishun" and other school drama series. He also became known for his role as lyricist Ujo Noguchi in "Ichiban Boshi," a drama series aired by NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp.

He showed a strong presence as a support actor in many works, including NHK historical drama series such as "Tobu ga Gotoku" and "Hachidai Shogun Yoshimune."

Other than acting, he hosted a television quiz show and worked as a narrator, including for "Ikimono Chikyu Kiko," an NHK nature documentary program. He also did the voice of U.S. actor James Stewart for movies dubbed in Japanese.

