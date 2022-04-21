LDP, Komeito Agree to Compile 1.7-T.-Yen Economic Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, agreed Thursday to set the size of a planned emergency economic package at around 1.7 trillion yen.

The package, intended to mitigate the impact of rising prices of goods and services, will include plans to provide low-income child-rearing families with 50,000 yen in aid per kid and expand existing subsidies related to surging crude oil prices.

The stimulus package will be financed by reserve funds set aside under the government's fiscal 2022 budget, according to the two parties' agreement, reached at a meeting between LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and his Komeito counterpart, Keiichi Ishii, on Thursday.

The LDP and Komeito confirmed that a fiscal 2022 supplementary budget, expected to be in the scale of around 2.5 trillion yen, will be compiled to replenish the reserve funds, and that they aim to enact it during the ongoing regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The government hopes to adopt the emergency package Friday.

