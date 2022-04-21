Japan's LDP Rebrands Enemy Base Strike Capability

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--A panel of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party broadly agreed on a proposal Thursday that urges the government to acquire enemy base strike capability, referring to such actions as "counterstrike capability."

The proposal from the LDP's Research Commission on Security on revising Japan's national security strategy, while seeking to maintain the country's exclusively defensive security posture, calls for the targets of such attacks to include enemy command and control facilities in addition to missile bases.

It also calls for an increase in defense spending, apparently to a level equivalent to 2 pct of the country's gross domestic product, within five years.

The proposal avoids using the phrase "enemy base strike capability" and instead calls for possessing "counterstrike capability" to deter and deal with ballistic missile and other armed attacks against Japan.

It stresses that interception alone may not be enough to defend the country, citing improving military technology in China and North Korea.

