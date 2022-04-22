Japan, New Zealand Leaders Oppose Changing Status Quo by Force

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his visiting New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, agreed Thursday to never tolerate the use of force to change the status quo in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, with China in mind.

The two leaders also condemned Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.

Their meeting was held in Tokyo amid growing concerns over a possible change in the security environment in the South Pacific after the Solomon Islands said in late March that it has reached a basic agreement on a security pact with China.

At a joint press conference following the meeting, Kishida stressed, "Japan and New Zealand strongly oppose such attempts (to change the status quo) in any region, including the East China Sea and the South China Sea."

Kishida and Ardern also affirmed their countries' cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

