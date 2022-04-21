Japan Logs 47,131 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 47,131 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, down by some 8,100 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country stood at 51. The number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by 12 from Wednesday to 202.

In Tokyo, new infection cases came to 6,713, down by 1,827 from a week before. The seven-day average of new infections dropped 21.3 pct week on week to 5,905.1.

The capital's COVID-19 death toll grew by eight, while the number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at 15, unchanged from the previous day.

Elsewhere in the country, the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima confirmed 830 new infection cases on Thursday, renewing its daily record high.

