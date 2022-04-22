Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Visit Emperor Jinmu’s Tomb

Newsfrom Japan

Kashihara, Nara Pref., April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited the mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu, Japan’s mythical first Emperor, in Kashihara in the western Japan prefecture of Nara on Friday morning.

At the Imperial mausoleum, the couple reported the completion in 2020 of the “Rikkoshi-no-Rei” ceremonies, which proclaimed the Crown Prince’s rise to first in line to the throne following the enthronement of his older brother, Emperor Naruhito, in 2019.

Crown Prince Akishino, wearing a tailcoat, and Crown Princess Kiko, in a gray dress, walked toward the mausoleum, made “tamagushi” Shinto ritual offerings and bowed together.

This followed the couple’s visit Thursday to Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine in Mie Prefecture, which neighbors Nara, where they also reported the completion of the Rikkoshi-no-Rei ceremonies.

On Friday afternoon, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess moved to Kyoto Prefecture, which neighbors Nara as well, and visited the mausoleums of Emperor Komei and Emperor Meiji. They also visited the mausoleums of Empress Dowager Eisho and Empress Dowager Shoken, which are located next to the mausoleums of the two emperors.

