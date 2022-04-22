Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Visit Emperor Jinmu's Tomb

Newsfrom Japan

Kashihara, Nara Pref., April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko on Friday visited the mausoleum of Emperor Jinmu, Japan's mythical first Emperor, in Kashihara in the western Japan prefecture of Nara.

The couple reported the completion in 2020 of the "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies, which proclaimed the Crown Prince's rise to first in line to the throne following the enthronement of his older brother, Emperor Naruhito, in 2019.

Crown Prince Akishino, wearing a tailcoat, and Crown Princess Kiko, in a gray dress, walked toward the mausoleum, made "tamagushi" Shinto ritual offerings and gave prayers.

The couple arrived in the city of Ise in Mie Prefecture, which neighbors Nara, on Wednesday and visited Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine, on the following day to report the completion of the Rikkoshi-no-Rei ceremonies.

Later on Friday, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess will move to Kyoto Prefecture, which also neighbors Nara, and visit the mausoleums of Emperor Komei and Emperor Meiji.

