Japan Report Terms Ukraine Invasion Historic Turning Point

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government annual foreign policy report released Friday described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a major turning point in history that threatens the world order in the post-Cold War era.

The 2022 Diplomatic Bluebook, submitted by Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to a cabinet meeting, highlighted the rapidly changing diplomatic and security environment and called for a stronger Japan-U.S. alliance.

As emerging countries expand their presence, the world has fully entered an era of interstate competition including between the United States and China, from the period in which the United States exercised leadership with its overwhelming political, economic and military might to support the stability and prosperity of the international community, the report said.

The report criticized Russia's aggression as outrageous deeds that rock the foundation of the world order built by humankind over the past century.

The world needs to show through sanctions against Russia that these actions will come with a high price, the report said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]