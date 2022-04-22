France Issues Int'l Arrest Warrant for Ghosn: WSJ

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 21 (Jiji Press)--French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn for allegedly funneling millions of dollars from Renault SA, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Ghosn, former head of Renault and Japan's Nissan Motor Co. <7201>, procured the money through Omani automobile dealer Suhail Bahwan Automobiles for his personal use, including to buy a yacht, the prosecutor's office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre told The Wall Street Journal.

International arrest warrants were issued also for four other people who allegedly helped Ghosn obtain the money, according to the electronic version of the U.S. business daily.

In Japan, Ghosn was indicted on charges of violating the financial instruments and exchange law by understating his pay in securities reports submitted to financial authorities. But he illegally left Japan for Lebanon at the end of 2019.

French authorities interviewed Ghosn in Lebanon between May and June 2021 over suspected misappropriation of Renault funds.

