Japan Logs 43,003 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 43,003 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a decrease of some 6,700 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country totaled 51. The number of very ill COVID-19 patients rose by five from Thursday to 207.

In Tokyo, 5,396 new cases were reported, a decline of 1,372 from a week earlier. Nine new deaths were confirmed.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo fell 21.9 pct from a week earlier to 5,709.1 as of Friday. The number of patients with severe symptoms dropped by one from Thursday to 14.

In Shimane Prefecture, new cases hit a record high of 219.

