Japan Vows to Make 1st Domestic Quantum Computer in FY 2022

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday it plans to develop the first domestic quantum computer during fiscal 2022, which ends in March next year.

The plan was included in the government's new strategy for promoting the development of quantum technology through public-private cooperation.

Quantum technology is "extremely important in terms of economic security, forming the core of the future struggle for hegemony among countries," the government said.

Competition over quantum technology has been intensifying, especially among Western countries and China. Cryptographic communication using the technology is highly secure, making it useful for national security.

Quantum computers enable significantly faster calculations.

