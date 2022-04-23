Japan Secures Salmon Fishing Quota in Talks with Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Russia have substantially agreed that Japan's salmon fishing quota in the 200-nautical-mile zone around Japan for 2022 will be kept unchanged from 2021 at 2,050 tons, Japan's Fisheries Agency announced in the small hours of Saturday.

The two countries are slated to sign a formal agreement on Monday, allowing Japanese fishermen to start salmon fishing in the area in early May before the peak fishing season.

Japan needs to obtain Russian permission to catch in Japanese waters fishes that are coming from Russian rivers.

The agreement came in online negotiations started on April 11, while Japan is imposing economic sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, in step with the United States and European allies.

Japan is set to pay between some 200 million and 300 million yen in "fishery cooperation fees" to Russia in 2022, depending on the actual amount of its catches. The lower limit was cut from 260 million yen in 2021. Japan's payment in the previous year came to 260 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]