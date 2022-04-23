Japan Offers 500 B. Yen to Solve Water Issues in Asia-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan will provide some 500 billion yen over the next five years to help solve water-related issues in the Asia-Pacific region, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday.

Kishida made the remark at a summit-level session of the two-day Fourth Asia-Pacific Water Summit, which started in the southwestern Japan city of Kumamoto on the day.

The Japanese leader indicated his country's eagerness to support the development of high-quality infrastructure using the country's cutting-edge technologies.

The conference is attended by some 140 people, including online participants, from a total of about 30 countries and regions, such as Tuvalu, a Pacific island nation facing rising sea levels amid global warming.

Wrapping up summit-level talks, the Kumamoto declaration was adopted for discussions at the 2023 U.N. Water Conference, slated to be held next March.

