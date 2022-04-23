Japan Crown Prince, Princess Return from Visit to Western Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, returned to Tokyo by air on Saturday morning after their visit to the three western prefectures of Mie, Nara and Kyoto from Wednesday.

The couple visited Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine complex in Mie, on Thursday and the mausoleums of Emperor Jinmu in Nara and those of Emperor Komei and Emperor Meiji in Kyoto, both on Friday, reporting the completion in 2020 of "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" ceremonies to proclaim Crown Prince Akishino's rise to first in line to the throne.

Besides the return flight, the couple traveled about 800 kilometers by car during the four-day visit, as a measure to prevent COVID-19 infections.

On Tuesday, the couple will visit the Musashi Imperial Mausolea Grounds in Hachioji, Tokyo, where the mausoleums of Emperor Showa and Emperor Taisho are located.

