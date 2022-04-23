Ishikura Seen Stepping Down as Head of Japan's Digital Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Yoko Ishikura, 73, is expected to shortly step down from the top administrative post at Japan's Digital Agency for health reasons, informed sources said Saturday.

The government is considering picking her successor from among senior officials of the agency, the sources said.

Ishikura, professor emeritus at Hitotsubashi University, assumed the job when the agency was launched in September last year.

Specialized in management strategy and other fields, she has served as outside director of many companies.

END

