Japan Logs 43,967 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, April 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 43,967 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, down by some 3,600 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities across the country came to 35. The number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by four from Friday to 203.

In Tokyo, 5,387 new infection cases were reported, down by 1,410 from a week before, along with four new deaths from the coronavirus disease.

The seven-day average of new infections in the Japanese capital fell 22.7 pct week on week to 5,507.7, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 14, unchanged from Friday.

